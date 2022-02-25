TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $62.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 96.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TuSimple from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on TuSimple from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on TuSimple in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.41.

Get TuSimple alerts:

Shares of TuSimple stock opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. TuSimple has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 13,172.03% and a negative return on equity of 152.46%. Analysts predict that TuSimple will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $289,113.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TuSimple in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 33.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TuSimple (Get Rating)

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TuSimple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TuSimple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.