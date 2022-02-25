Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires New Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,471,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Cintas by 119.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 721,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after buying an additional 392,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Cintas in the second quarter valued at about $102,399,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $88,494,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $64,966,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cintas by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after buying an additional 129,562 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $374.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $409.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $321.39 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

