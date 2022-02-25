Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Stock Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) by 287.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in McAfee were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in McAfee by 30.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McAfee by 39.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in McAfee during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in McAfee by 0.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 354,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McAfee during the third quarter valued at $33,000. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McAfee alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.44.

MCFE stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.05. McAfee Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.77.

McAfee Profile (Get Rating)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.