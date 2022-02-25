Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,070,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 183,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Affimed were worth $6,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affimed by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Affimed by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after acquiring an additional 786,748 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Affimed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,193,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Affimed by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after acquiring an additional 337,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Affimed has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The firm has a market cap of $436.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.61.

AFMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

