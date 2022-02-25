Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $7.13 Million Position in PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 478,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,128,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDSB. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the third quarter valued at $170,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the third quarter worth about $237,000. 28.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

In other PDS Biotechnology news, CFO Matthew C. Hill acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $26,071.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PDSB opened at $6.00 on Friday. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $170.61 million, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.40.

About PDS Biotechnology (Get Rating)

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.