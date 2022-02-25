Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 451,858 Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,524,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,858 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 250,330 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 28,744 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,860,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 79,516 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 61.6% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 70,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 27,028 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 253.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 38,423 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WPRT opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $251.62 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.26. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Westport Fuel Systems from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

