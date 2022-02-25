Two Sigma Investments LP Has $7.21 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,358 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com stock opened at $227.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.91. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. As a group, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total value of $1,938,490.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $333,997.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,279 shares of company stock worth $38,666,725 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

