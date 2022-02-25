Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $7,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $119,486.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKTR. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

NKTR stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Nektar Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.