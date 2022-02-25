Two Sigma Investments LP Trims Stake in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,433 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 165,269 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Vocera Communications were worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $521,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $42,836.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,574. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VCRA. SVB Leerink raised Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Craig Hallum cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.15.

NYSE VCRA opened at $79.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.69 and a beta of 0.34. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $65.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

