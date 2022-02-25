Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 3,182.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BTBT opened at $3.67 on Friday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

