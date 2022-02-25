Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $92,000 Investment in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 3,182.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.60 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bit Digital, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Bit Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bit Digital, Inc operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bit Digital (BTBT)
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.