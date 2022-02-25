Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WIMI. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth $1,344,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 336.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 501,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 386,683 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 2nd quarter worth $837,000. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIMI opened at $2.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $10.13.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

