Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 21,672 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 144.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on NBRV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Nabriva Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.