Two Sigma Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 10,867 Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,867 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Orion Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,298,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,203,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 642,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 562,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 350,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ORN. TheStreet lowered Orion Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Orion Group stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.85. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

