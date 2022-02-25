Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitfarms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,093,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bitfarms by 6,206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of BITF opened at $3.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.00. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

