Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 14,781 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 19,957 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WidePoint by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in WidePoint during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYY stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.96. WidePoint Co. has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions. It operates through the Carrier Services and Managed Services segments. The Carrier Services segment includes bills for costs incurred to deliver phone, data and satellite and related mobile services for a connected device or end point.

