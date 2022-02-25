U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of USEG stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.75. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USEG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Energy by 180.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 61,317 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. Its projects include North Dakota, Texas and Louisiana. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

