U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Raises Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy has increased its dividend by 58.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

USPH traded down $2.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.06. 105,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $123.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.86.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $1,126,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy (Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.