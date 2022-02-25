UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 521,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,552 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $36,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 542.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 71.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised Trade Desk to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 8,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $912,008.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $139,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,719 shares of company stock worth $3,157,075. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $82.82 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $114.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.27. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 145.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

