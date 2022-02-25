UBS Group Analysts Give Barclays (LON:BARC) a GBX 260 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 260 ($3.54) price target on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BARC. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 230 ($3.13) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.67) target price on Barclays in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.37) price target on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.33) to GBX 260 ($3.54) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 210 ($2.86) target price on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 265.13 ($3.61).

Shares of Barclays stock opened at GBX 183.35 ($2.49) on Thursday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 156.91 ($2.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.99). The stock has a market cap of £30.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.69.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

In other news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 61,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.49), for a total transaction of £112,050.90 ($152,388.00).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

