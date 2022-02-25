UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €64.00 Price Target

Basf (ETR:BAS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €64.00 ($72.73) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €79.00 ($89.77) price objective on shares of Basf in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Basf in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €85.00 ($96.59) target price on Basf in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Basf in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.07 ($93.26).

Shares of ETR BAS traded down €3.80 ($4.32) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €61.06 ($69.39). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,186,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. Basf has a one year low of €57.06 ($64.84) and a one year high of €72.88 ($82.82). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $56.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

