UBS Group Analysts Give HSBC (LON:HSBA) a GBX 590 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($8.02) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.26) to GBX 484 ($6.58) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 575 ($7.82) price objective on HSBC in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.39) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 538.08 ($7.32).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 513.70 ($6.99) on Tuesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($7.71). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 507.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 443.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.54%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

