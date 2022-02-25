UBS Group Analysts Give Iberdrola (BME:IBE) a €12.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €12.20 ($13.86) price objective on Iberdrola (BME:IBE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IBE. Barclays set a €14.20 ($16.14) price objective on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($15.91) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.40 ($12.95) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iberdrola has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €12.18 ($13.84).

Iberdrola has a 52 week low of €5.87 ($6.67) and a 52 week high of €7.30 ($8.30).

