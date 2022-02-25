UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut UCB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered UCB from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

OTCMKTS UCBJY opened at $52.07 on Tuesday. UCB has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39.

UCB SA engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

