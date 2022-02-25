Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-1.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-630 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.89 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.060-$1.260 EPS.

NASDAQ UCTT traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,280. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UCTT. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.60.

In other Ultra Clean news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

