Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Stock Rating Upgraded by BTIG Research

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BTIG Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

UAA opened at $17.10 on Friday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $15.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Under Armour by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 13,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Under Armour by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Under Armour by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

