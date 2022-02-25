Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Desjardins from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UNIEF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$25.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of UNIEF stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $21.78.

Uni-Sélect, Inc focuses on the distribution, sale and marketing of automotive replacement parts, accessories, tools & equipment, paint, and collision repair products. It operates through the following segments: FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, The Parts Alliance UK, and Corporate Office & Other.

