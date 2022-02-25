Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) PT Raised to C$31.00 at National Bankshares

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$27.50 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on UNS. Cormark reissued a buy rating and issued a C$34.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$27.71.

TSE:UNS opened at C$26.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.20. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$8.69 and a 52-week high of C$27.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 1,064.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.84.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

