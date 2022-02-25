United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PPL during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in PPL by 56.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.02. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.