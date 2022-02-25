United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $1.06 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,463,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,957,000 after acquiring an additional 757,298 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 44.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $422,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 27.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Fortive during the third quarter worth $4,940,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,426 shares of company stock worth $1,581,643. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

FTV opened at $64.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

