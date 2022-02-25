United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.42 EPS

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share.

Shares of UTHR stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.72. 28,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,643. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.46 and a quick ratio of 7.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.79. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $155.71 and a 52-week high of $218.38.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total transaction of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,328 shares of company stock worth $9,663,776. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $450,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.00.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

