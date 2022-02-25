Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on U shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 6,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $1,170,987.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 2,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.47, for a total transaction of $350,161.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 497,782 shares of company stock worth $71,261,034 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,073,000 after acquiring an additional 701,113 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 452,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,707,000 after acquiring an additional 285,648 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $2,565,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth about $1,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $103.18 on Friday. Unity Software has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.79.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

