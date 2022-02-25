Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stake Reduced by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of U. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Emfo LLC boosted its position in Unity Software by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Unity Software by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

U stock opened at $103.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.79. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.91 and a beta of 2.31.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Unity Software from $152.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.45.

In other news, Director David Helgason sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.68, for a total value of $8,484,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 32,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $3,513,728.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,782 shares of company stock valued at $71,261,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

