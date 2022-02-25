Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Price Target Lowered to $175.00 at Cowen

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OLED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Display from $248.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Universal Display from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.56.

OLED opened at $163.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $128.21 and a 52 week high of $246.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 35.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Universal Display by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $691,863,000 after acquiring an additional 120,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Universal Display by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,102,000 after acquiring an additional 128,230 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in Universal Display by 380.0% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 799,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,003,000 after acquiring an additional 633,237 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Universal Display by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,193 shares during the period. 69.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

