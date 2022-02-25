Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Universal Insurance updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.800-$2.200 EPS.

UVE stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.13. 486,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,580. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.15. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Universal Insurance by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 66,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

