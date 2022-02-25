Universal Robina (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Shares Down 5%

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.29. 32,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 13,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58.
Universal Robina Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UVRBF)
