Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Univest Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

UVSP opened at $28.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.82. Univest Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $844.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

