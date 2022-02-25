US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.400-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.38. 131,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,521. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.42, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.48. US Foods has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $42.10.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,106 shares during the period.

About US Foods (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.