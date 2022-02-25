USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.250-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.13 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

USANA Health Sciences stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.53. 70,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,681. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $79.92 and a 52-week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 32.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USNA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $633,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total transaction of $37,116.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,911 shares of company stock worth $974,137 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

