UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Buys 35,994 Shares

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 35,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $304,869.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 40,200 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $326,022.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $461,159.20.

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.61 per share, with a total value of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $1,591,577.88.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $6,260,256.37.

USER opened at $8.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.78. UserTesting Inc has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

USER has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. initiated coverage on UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

