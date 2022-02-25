Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 35,753 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,753 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Roblox were worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $2,689,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.31, for a total transaction of $6,678,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 179,817 shares of company stock worth $17,296,456.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.07. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $43.10 and a one year high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Roblox had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 108.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $136.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.69.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

