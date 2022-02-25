Utah Retirement Systems Has $3.69 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after acquiring an additional 746,032 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,762,000 after acquiring an additional 458,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,547,000 after acquiring an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE:IR opened at $50.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day moving average is $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.48. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

