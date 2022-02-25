Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KEY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in KeyCorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 179,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 258.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 326,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 235,300 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in KeyCorp by 44.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 343,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 105,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 15.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,434,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,924,000 after purchasing an additional 466,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KeyCorp by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,989,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,729,000 after purchasing an additional 263,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KEY stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

