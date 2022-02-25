Utah Retirement Systems Lowers Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in V.F. were worth $3,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,893 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after acquiring an additional 59,241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,035,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $57.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.11 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $55.71 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.