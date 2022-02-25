Utah Retirement Systems Reduces Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 105,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIAC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 104,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 267,383 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,001,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,647,000 after purchasing an additional 66,071 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,548,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,476,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,190 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $29.58 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

In other news, Director Shari Redstone acquired 104,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.61 per share, with a total value of $2,994,036.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.08.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.