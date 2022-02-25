Utah Retirement Systems Sells 500 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,874,245,000 after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after buying an additional 124,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,204,000 after buying an additional 23,443 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,374,000 after purchasing an additional 105,898 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $247,393,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total transaction of $595,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,421 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $2,758,461.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,237 shares of company stock worth $26,893,051 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $455.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.70. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 89.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

