Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 734,439 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,781,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 11.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 224,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 22.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

