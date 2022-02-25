Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $63.24

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.24 and last traded at $61.58, with a volume of 446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.31.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.72. The company has a market capitalization of $587.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 66.21% and a return on equity of 38.11%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VALU. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Value Line by 64.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Value Line by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Value Line by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 155,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

