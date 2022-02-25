Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.070-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.
Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 927,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,991. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.
Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.
