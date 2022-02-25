Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.070-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.

Shares of NYSE:VVV traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.01. The stock had a trading volume of 927,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,991. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $24.22 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Valvoline had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 2,978.72%. The company had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VVV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 3.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Valvoline (Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.