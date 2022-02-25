Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 71.9% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after purchasing an additional 96,439 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 178,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,373,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $155.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.14. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $136.02 and a 12 month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

