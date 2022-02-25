Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $88.08

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.08 and last traded at $88.10, with a volume of 72395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 396,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,479,000 after acquiring an additional 19,227 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 150,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after buying an additional 56,274 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

