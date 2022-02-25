Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $88.08

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $88.08 and last traded at $88.10, with a volume of 72395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.41.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.09.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.
About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
